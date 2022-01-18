No one person can lift Ashanti NPP - Regional Chairman aspirant

Politics of Tuesday, 18 January 2022

A constituency chairman for many years, Odeneho Kwaku Appiah has said that per the dynamics of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) politics in the Ashanti region, no one person can lift the party in the region on his own.



“Since the days of our forefathers when the NPP was formed in 1992, no single person in Ashanti region NPP did it alone. Be it chairman Dr. Henry Opoku, chairman Donkor Fordjour, chairman F. F Anto and chairman Yaw Amankwaa. They all joined forces together to achieve the goals of our party. That is what we know and that is what l was groomed to understand “, Odeneho who is also the head of Ashanti region union of constituency chairmen stated .



The above statements were posted on Chairman Odeneho official social media page, Facebook last week.



He was of the view that it was about time party members realised how the regional party foundation over the years have been weakened by selfish few people in the party.



"Leadership has literally been reduced to ridicule. One ” manism” has cost the regional party a lot. We have lost so many people from within and without the region over the past years”, the Afigya Kwabre South constituency chairman said.



Odeneho who is seeking to end the tenure of the famous chairman Antwi Boasiako alias Wontumi said the regional party needs all on board to position the party in a way capable of winning the next general elections.



"Can we do something different,? Ashanti npp deserves a better deal than where we find ourselves. With God on our side, and all on board, together we shall restore our lost dignity , build up the necessary confidence and instill a sense of belonging in all. Together we shall break the 8.God is our only hope”, the grassroots man wrote.