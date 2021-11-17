‘No one is perfect, but Dzifa Attivor was an icon’ – Gomashie eulogises

General News of Wednesday, 17 November 2021

The Member of Parliament (MP) for Ketu South Constituency, Dzifa Gomashie, has paid a glowing tribute to the former Minister of Transport, Dzifa Attivor.



Attivor, 65, passed in the early hours of Tuesday at the University of Ghana Hospital after a short illness.



Tributes have been pouring out as the leadership of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) throng her house to commiserate with her family.



Speaking to Kwame Minkah, host of Tonton Sansan on TV XYZ, who was a friend to the former minister, Madam Gomashie recounted how close they were outside party activities.



“Volta Region has lost an icon,” she stated. Aunty Dzifa was active on women empowerment projects and an incredible politician.”



“She was a good person. She did politics with elegance, humility. She was visionary…She saw that the [the Ho] airport would boost economic activities in the Volta Region. She had so much passion for the sector President John Mahama put her. She understood what she was supposed to do,” said the former Deputy Minister for Tourism, Creative Arts and Culture.



About Dzifa Attivor



Madam Attivor was one of the leading members of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) in the Volta Region.



The politician who was also a businesswoman was appointed Minister for Transport in 2013 by President John Mahama Ghana after he won the 2012 elections.



Attivor was a minister until her resignation in December 2015 due to a controversial bus re-branding contract.



She left behind 3 children.



Before her first ministerial appointment as Deputy Minister for Transport in 2009 by the late President John Evans Atta Mills, Attivor contested in the Ho West constituency primaries of the NDC in 2008 but lost to Emmanuel Kwasi Bedzrah who subsequently won the elections in December 2008.



In 2018, she contested for the Volta Regional Chairperson of the National Democratic Congress in August 2018.



Her campaign focused on changing the norm by selecting a female to head the region, however, she lost the elections.



Dzifa Gomashie who saw Attivor as an icon believes she had so much to offer the NDC, especially to the people of Volta Region.



She commended Attivor’s commitment to investing in human capital, saying ” no one is perfect, but I think she [Dzifa Attivor] stands tall among women in politics in the Volta Region.”