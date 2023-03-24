No one can stop Haruna Iddrisu’s destiny – Isaac Adongo

General News of Friday, 24 March 2023

Source: mynewsgh.com

Member of Parliament (MP) for Bolgatanga Central, Isaac Adongo, has revealed that persons seeking to contest Tamale South lawmaker, Haruna Iddrisu, at the National Democratic Congress (NDC) parliamentary primaries have a huge problem.



He observes that the former minority leader is destined to reach somewhere, and no man born of a woman can stop his destiny.



Speaking to the Tertiary Institutions Network (TEIN), a student wing of the NDC at the University for Development Studies (UDS), the Ranking Member of the Finance Committee of Parliament envisaged that Haruna Iddrisu would become president someday.



“Hon. Haruna Iddrisu, I don’t need to campaign for him because if you decide to come and contest him, that is your own problem. That man is heading somewhere by destiny, and nobody can stop that. Nobody can stop that destiny God gave to Hon (Haruna). Insha Allah, Haruna will become president of the republic. You (the northern region) are blessed to have such a leader,” he praised.



This is not the first time Hon. Isaac Adongo has had kind words for the Tamale legislator, whom he revealed he is looking up to for mentorship.



The lawmaker is on record to have revealed that Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia was one of three sources of his inspiration in politics.



Though the National Democratic Congress(NDC) Member of Parliament has never let go of any slightest opportunity to descend heavily on the Vice President on issues relating to the management of Ghana’s economy, he openly admitted that Dr. Bawumia is an inspiration to him as he names former President John Dramani Mahama and Haruna Iddrisu as the other two political figures who inspire him.



“There are three people who inspire me in politics, and they are His Excellency Former President John Dramani Mahama, Haruna Iddrisu, and You (Dr. Bawumia),” Mr. Adongo told the Vice President at a short private engagement in Walewale during the funeral of his mother, Hajia Mariama Bawumia.