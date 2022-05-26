No nurse has turned into a crocodile – Tafo government hospital

Regional News of Thursday, 26 May 2022

Source: classfmonline.com

The Tafo Government Hospital in Kumasi in the Ashanti Region has denied claims that a student nurse turned into a crocodile at the facility.



This follows reports that a student nurse had turned into a crocodile causing, a pregnant staff nurse to collapse.



According to the reports, the student nurse had been sent to buy gari and beans popularly called Gorb3, by the pregnant staff nurse.



When she returned with the food, the pregnant nurse got furious that the former had not followed her orders to buy the beans and ended up raining insults on her.



The student nurse was, however, unhappy about the behavior of the staff nurse and went into the Nurse’s room to sit there.



She is alleged to have turned into a crocodile, immediately after the pregnant nurse entered the Nurse’s room, causing the latter to collapse.



The staff nurse had to be admitted to the hospital for days due following the incident.



Reacting to the reports, however, a statement issued by the facility and signed by its Medical Superintendent, Dr. Kwame Agyeman, said: “We wish to inform the general public that the publication is false and no such incident has happened in the hospital.”



It urged the public to treat “the publication with contempt that it deserves.”