No nose mask, no boarding - Transport operators warn passengers

General News of Monday, 27 December 2021

Source: kingdomfmonline.com

Transport operators in the Greater Accra Region will, with immediate effect, commence a compulsory ‘no nose mask, no boarding’ policy in commercial vehicles for all passengers before and during rides.



This comes as the latest step being implemented by the Regional Minister, Henry Quartey as part of measures to curtail and contain the spread and impact of the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.



The Greater Accra Regional Security Council (REGSEC), at a meeting on Friday with stakeholders, deliberated several measures to combat the pandemic in view of the upsurge in cases in the region and other parts of the country.



Stakeholders represented by officials of Private Road Transport Operators Association (PROTOA) and other transport groupings in the capital, voted and moved for a ‘no mask no boarding’ policy.



This new policy which takes immediate effect would mean that no passenger would be allowed on any commercial vehicle, be it trotro, taxi, Uber, Bolt, Yango etc.



Some drivers expressed the concern that some recalcitrant passengers would wear the masks before boarding the vehicles but remove them shortly after the vehicles take off.



However, the Greater Accra Regional Minister, who chaired the meeting charged them to drop such passengers.



He also charged the security agencies to collaborate with drivers and transport operators in the implementation of the policy.



