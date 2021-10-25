No motorcycle must carry more than two persons - Henry Quartey warns

General News of Monday, 25 October 2021

• Government is making efforts to make Accra's roads safe to ply on



• A ban on motorized tricycles will be in place from November 1, 2021



• Henry Quartey and other stakeholders are leading this cause



The Greater Accra Regional Minister, Henry Quartey has issued a word of caution to motorcycle riders against carrying more than one person as they ply the roads.



The caution, according to the minister, comes on the back of a ban on motorized tricycles, also known as 'Aboboyaa', who will from November 1, 2021 not be permitted to ply major highways such as the Tema-Accra motorway.



Addressing journalists at a press conference on Monday October 25, 2021, Henry Quartey spelled out a number of cautions which are in line with the “Let’s Make Greater Accra Work” agenda.



The minister warned that motor riders who carry more than one passenger beginning November 1, will face the wrath of CI 76 of the Ghana Police.



“All motorcycles shall not carry more than two persons, i.e; The rider and the person...all offenders who flout this will have their motorcycles impounded. Offenders will be given a maximum of one month to show cause why the motorbikes should not be disposed off in accordance with CI 76 of the Ghana Police.”



“Inasmuch, as citizens have the right to own and ride motorcycles and tricycles, they must be done in accordance with the Road Traffic Regulations (2012) L. I 2180,” he added.



He further urged all citizens to lend their support and create awareness through education in order to achieve a safe and resilient Greater Accra.



