No mortal of a man or woman can stop us from winning 2024 elections – Mahama

• John Mahama ended his Thank You tour



• The NDC have been reorganizing



• Mahama looks to lead the party into the 2024 elections



John Dramani Mahama had said that he is working hard to ensure that his party, the National Democratic Congress (NDC) wins power in 2024 and nothing will stop that.



He explained that having seen the abysmal performance of the current government, led by Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo as president, it vindicates him.



“I'd always thought the posterity that was to judge me was very far away but it has come too soon under this government's watch. I did not see vindication. How can I see vindication when the impact of this government's mismanagement of the economy has been so grave on the people of Ghana whom I hold very dear?” he said.



Speaking at the end of his Thank You tour of the country a few days ago, the former president stated that his task now is to help the NDC get back on track to winning ways.



He stressed that the agenda is to win the elections at the polling stations and no one will by any means be able to stop them from meeting that target.



"My task is to continue to give you hope. My task is to help our party, the NDC, to reorganize. My task is to put proper measures in place so that we work together in unity to win the elections of 2024 at the polling stations and in a manner that no mortal human being or man or woman can interfere with,” he said.



