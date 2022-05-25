No monkeypox detected in Western Region – Ghana Health Service

Health News of Wednesday, 25 May 2022

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

The Western Region Health Directorate of the Ghana Health Service (GHS) has debunked claims of monkeypox detection in the Region.



According to the Service, reports of such a condition purported to have been sighted in the Western Region must be disregarded.



There were reports that the re-emerging disease has been recorded in the Ahanta West District.



“An individual reported to a facility in the Ahanta West Municipality in the Western Region with blisters,” a statement from the Directorate on Tuesday, May 24 indicated.



“Initial assessment of the case is not suggestive of monkeypox,” the statement signed by the Western Region Health Director, Dr Yaw Ofori Yeboah, confirmed.



It, however, indicated that “further investigations” will be carried out.



The Directorate, consequently, announced heightened surveillance in order to detect any suspected cases.



There are now about 237 confirmed and suspected cases of monkeypox worldwide.



The UN Health agency has announced plans to contain the virus.



