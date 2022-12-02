No mining cash was paid to Ofori Panin fie – Osabarima Koh XI refutes allegation  

General News of Friday, 2 December 2022

Osabarima Kwame Koh XI, Asamang Tamfoehene says Ofori Panin Fie has never received any amount from Benkumhene of Asamang Tamfoe.



The embattled Benkumhene of Asamang Tamfoe Traditional Area, Nana Boakye Darkwa has demanded a refund of a total amount of Ghc115,000 mining proceeds given to Ofori Panin Fie out of mining in the community.



According to him, the amount was paid on October 7, 2022, as goodwill money which was duly collected and acknowledged by the Ofori Panin Fie.



During a press conference, Benkumhene indicated that the amount was paid from the account of the community opened to collect contributions from miners in the community mining scheme for social corporate responsibility interventions.



However, in a sharp rebuttal, Osabarima Kwame Koh XI has refuted the allegation by Benkumhene.



He described the demand by Benkumhene as “palpably erroneous”.



Osabariama further stated that the move by Benkumhene is meant to dent the image of Osagyefo Amoatia Ofori Panin.



“I am Osabarima Kwame Koh XI Asamang Tamfoehene and refuting the allegations made by the Benkumhene of Asamang Tamfoe against my overlord Osagyefo Amoatia Ofori Panin. The claim that an amount of money – Ghc115k has been sent to Ofori Panin Fie is palpably erroneous. Nothing like that had happened. Whatever was put out there to tarnish and impinge the reputation of Osagyefo Amoatia Ofori Panin is not correct,” Osabarima stated in a rejoinder.



He continued: “The Benkumhene’s utterances are not coming from Asamang Tamfoe palace. I and my other stool elders are not connected or involved with the spurious allegations churned out by the Benkumhene.



“I am very sorry and ashamed of the discourteous utterances that were uttered unashamedly by the Benkumhene. I unequivocally distance myself from that unruly behavior. The necessary rituals would be performed to destool him accordingly.”