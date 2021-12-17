'No media person should be a member of public boards' - Pianim

General News of Friday, 17 December 2021

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Kwame Pianim has slammed journalists who are on public boards



He said, such persons, cannot discharge the watchdog role



He spoke to Asaase radio



Andrews Kwame Pianim, a leading member of the governing NPP, has lashed out at journalists who accept roles as board members of public institutions.



According to him, such appointments will not make persons who belong to the fourth estate critically access government policies, remain neutral and play their watchdog role effectively.



“You and I should also make sure that we speak the truth. The media (the fourth estate), yours is to speak truth to power, and I have told my friends who are in the media that if you are easily dazzled by the glare of power don’t get close to power,” Kwame Pianim said on Asaase radio.



He added: “I said it at our meeting the other time: no media person should be a member of the board of any public institution.



“How can you criticise a government that you are a part of? If you are a think tank, you are criticising policy: you should not be part of policymaking.”



Recently, some media personalities Metro TV’s Paul Adom-Otchere and Peace FM’s Kwami Sefa Kayi, have accepted the role as members of boards of the Ghana Airport Company and the National Petroleum Authority (NPA) respectively.



GhanaWeb monitored Sefa Kayi’s explanation on why he accepted his role during the ‘Springboard Virtual University’ programme on Sunday, October 24.



He told Albert Ocran that, “I accepted to be on the board of the NPA primarily for board experience; for corporate governance first hand; to understand how state institutions are run and whatever contribution I can give, of course, I am willing to give.



“I have come from a background of working in the public space for so long; I have been at the forefront of asking the questions, of offering solutions, of interviewing all kinds of people, of reading up or researching and so, let me take my seat at the table and see what I can also contribute.”



He said, many will not be happy to see him on the board of NPA, some people will wish he fails, others will wish him well to use his experience to make sure that things work at the authority but being in the public service for a long time, he does not expect a hundred per cent rating from the public.



“Whilst taking a seat at the table, I am now going to be faced first hand with corporate governance in my country, of course, you may want to look at the divided opinion; at the end of the day, when you work in the public space and expects a hundred per cent approval rating, then, you do not understand what you are doing.”



"Definitely, there will be those who feel that you shouldn’t have been there, there are others who think that, yea let him go and get his fingers burnt and let’s see what lessons will come out of it, others will also be like whatever he has acquired over the years doing what he does, let’s see if that knowledge can be brought on board and cooperate governance in that small environment will be the grand beneficiary at the end of the day.”



“So, yes I took it up, I’ve no regret about it; I pray that I would with the little knowledge I can, I’d impact and what I can also learn at first hand, it will be a good learning experience for me and serve my country at the end of the day,” Kwami Sefa Kayi stressed.



When asked by the host, what will he consider as a success at the end of his term as a board member, he replied, “that we’ve been able to sanitize the system, that we’ve been able to contribute our quota…”