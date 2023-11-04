No matter who emerges candidate for corrupt NPP, they’ll go into opposition – NDC MP

Politics of Saturday, 4 November 2023

Source: rainbowradioonline.com

Dr. Clement Apaak, the Member of Parliament for Builsa South Dr. Clement Apaak says no matter who emerges as the presidential candidate from the presidential primary of the New Patriotic Party, the party will go into opposition.



The lawmaker stated that the corrupt and reckless NPP government has messed up the economy and Ghanaians are disappointed and will not be hoodwinked into retaining the NPP.



He asserted that the NPP has not only been reckless and corrupt but allowed galamsey to destroy our water bodies.



He noted in a tweet on X formerly Twitter that the Nana Addo-led administration has worsened the plight of Ghanaians and inflicted more economic hardship on the people compared to what was in the past.



He also referenced an interview in which Arthur Kennedy, a member of the party granted Accra-based Citi Fm where the medical doctor said no matter who is elected as a candidate for the NPP, the person will stand no chance of winning the 2024 presidential election.



The former NPP presidential aspirant, Dr. Arthur Kennedy asserts that irrespective of the outcome of the NPP Presidential primaries, neither Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia nor Kennedy Agyapong, stands the chance of beating Former President John Dramani Mahama in the 2024 general elections.



Dr. Apaak said “Regardless of who the corrupt, reckless and galamsey NPP presents in 2024, Ghanaians will not be hoodwinked. The terrible socio-economic conditions inflicted on the people by the NPP gov’t is what will influence their decision. The alternative, JM/NDC is the only option”.