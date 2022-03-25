No matter what, never touch free SHS or any of the social interventions – Economist tells government

General News of Friday, 25 March 2022

Source: 3news.com

An Economist, Dr Adu Sarkodie, has said all the social intervention programmes initiated by the government are crucial in ameliorating the plight of the Ghanaian at this moment.



He said under no circumstance should any of the programmes, including the free SHS, be touched.



His comments come after the Finance Minister, Ken Ofori-Atta, assured that President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has no plan of cancelling or reviewing the free Senior High School programme.



“Let me say this, President Akufo-Addo has absolutely no intention to roll back on any of the major policies like the free SHS. We see education as the best enabler for sustainable growth to ensure transformation. We will do more to improve on it for it to serve better our children,” Mr Ofori Atta said while announcing new measures by the government to tackle the economic challenges on Thursday, March 24.



Reacting to the measures on TV3 on Thursday, March 24, Dr Sarkodie said “In an economic difficult situation like this, you will not want to hurt the poor and vulnerable."



“So on the back of that, he wants to restore confidence and grow the economy at the same time provide a safety net. Imagine experiencing price hikes now and the government will move the free SHS and say parents should pay the fee."



“Imagine the hardship that we will go through. So it is a good thing that the government did not touch the free SHS now because it is needed. Every other social intervention we have is needed at this time, NABCDO, free SHS, LEAP, all these interventions are crucial now".



“If you want to review the free SHS it can be done, maybe next year or two years but currently, I am not sure the government should touch any of these social intervention progremms because they are needed to cushion the poor and vulnerable.”