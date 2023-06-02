No man born of a woman can beat Alan – Former NPP MP brags

Politics of Friday, 2 June 2023

Former Member of Parliament (MP) for the Upper Denkyira West constituency, Benjamin Kofi Ayeh is boasting that the only person who can beat John Alan Kyerematen is a man who was not born by a woman.



He bases his argument on the fact that market women thought it wise to put resources together to buy the forms is an indication that Alan Kyerematen stands tall among all other candidates in the race to become the flagbearer of the New Patriotic Party (NPP).



“Our mothers have spoken. If anyone can beat Alan, then the person is not born by a woman. If our mothers have thrown their weight behind Kyerematen, then it means no one can beat him in the race.



Delegates were born by women and they will listen to these mothers to ensure that Alan Kyerematen is voted into office as flagbearer of the New Patriotic Party (NPP). If mothers say Kojo Kyerematen is the best, then he is actually the best because women have that technical eye to spot a quality product like Ala Kyerematen,” he said in an interview with Accra-based OKAY FM.



“Our mothers have seen the hassle young people are going through in this country due to the lack of jobs and therefore have chosen to throw their weight behind Alan Kyerematen who is an industrialist and has all the know-how to bring jobs to the people of Ghana,” he added.



Speaking on what Alan Kyerematen brings on board, he indicated that for the growth of the country, there will be a need for industrialization and there is no better person to spearhead this than Alan Kyeremten who has a better understanding of industrialization in Ghana.