No malice or any attempt to endanger Bagbin, GAF is following formal protocol – ASEPA

General News of Saturday, 15 January 2022

Source: 3news.com

The Executive Director of Alliance for Social Equity and Public Accountability (ASEPA), Mensah Thompson, has said the Ghana Armed Forces (GAF) is only following a formal protocol to regularise the four soldiers who have been withdrawn from the Office of the Speaker of Parliament.



He said his checks show that the officers were withdrawn not out of any malice or any attempt to endanger the Speaker, Alban Bagbin's personal safety.



“Made a few checks at the Speakers Office a while ago…this is only a formal protocol being followed by the military. The Officers have only been withdrawn only to regularize them and NOT out of any malice or any attempt to endanger the Speaker’s personal safety. Kindly ignore the spin being put on it,” he wrote on his Facebook page Saturday, January 15.



The Ghana Armed Forces (GAF) has said that the four soldiers who have been withdrawn from the Office of the Speaker of Parliament were attached to that particular office without proper procedure.



This resulted in the decision to withdraw them while efforts are made to regularise their attachment, a statement said.



“The under-named military personnel were attached to the Office of the Rt Honourable Speaker of Parliament without the proper procedure,” the statement signed by the Chief of Staff of the Ghana Armed Forces, NP Andoh to the Speaker said.



“It is humbly requested that the personnel are withdrawn with effect from 14 January 2022 while efforts are made to regularise their attachment.”