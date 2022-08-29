No lion has escaped from Accra Zoo – Forestry Commission

General News of Monday, 29 August 2022

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

The Forestry Commission has debunked claims that a lion escaped the confines of the Accra Zoo on Sunday, August 28.



In a statement, the Commission explained that an intruder came to the facility and entered the inner fencing of the lions enclosure.



This led to one of the lions attacking the middle-aged man and killing him.



However, the Forestry Commission stated that Accra Zoo officials managed to coax the lions into their enclosure for the police to convey the body of the intruder.



The lions remain secure in their enclosure, the statement said.



“We wish to confirm that the lion, the lioness and the two (2) cubs remain secured in their enclosure at the Accra Zoo. Forestry Commission wishes to assure the general public that no lion has escaped from the Accra Zoo,” part of the statement read.



There were reports particularly on social media that a lion has escaped the Accra Zoo. Some social media users who shared the news warned people to be cautious while using areas around GIMPA.



Find below the Full Statement of the Forestry Commission







Watch the latest episode of People & Places below:







DS/SARA