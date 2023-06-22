No legal backing for medicinal marijuana use in Ghana – NACOC

Health News of Thursday, 22 June 2023

Source: classfmonline.com

Rees Hakeem Oduro, the Deputy Regional Commander of the Narcotics Control Commission (NACOC), has stated that Ghana currently does not have any legal medicinal use for marijuana.



While acknowledging that other countries have conducted research on the medicinal benefits of the drug, Mr. Oduro emphasised that Ghana does not recognize any medicinal use of cannabis or marijuana.



"In other jurisdictions, it is widely known; research has indicated, but as we speak here in Ghana, there is no medicinal use for cannabis or marijuana legally.



However, in other jurisdictions, it exists," he explained during an interview on JoyNews' AM Show.



Mr. Oduro also highlighted the issue of certain drugs that have been legalized for medicinal purposes being abused by some individuals.



He cited the illegal production of tramadol, where the required standards for producing medicines are not followed.



This has led to the excessive use of tramadol in energy drinks and syrups.



Meanwhile, research conducted in rehabilitation centers has revealed that 47% of females in Ghana abuse drugs.



This includes females between the ages of 15 and 65, as stated by Francis Opoku Amoah, the Acting Director of Public Affairs and International Relations of NACOC.



During the commemoration of International Day Against Drug Abuse and Illicit Drug Trafficking, Amoah emphasised the need for increased efforts to educate the public about the harmful implications of drug abuse.



He also called on the government to support the construction of additional rehabilitation centers to accommodate the growing number of people in rehabilitation programs.



Amidst these challenges, Amoah noted that males still dominate the drug abuse statistics in the country, with 53% of males between the ages of 15 and 65 engaging in drug abuse.