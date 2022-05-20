No immediate solution to strike by School Feeding caterers

General News of Friday, 20 May 2022

Source: gbcghanaonline.com

Reports reaching GBC news indicate that there seems to be no immediate solution to the strike by caterers of the school feeding programme.



A visit by GBC News to some schools in the capital indicated that the caterers have still not reported back to duty.



At Adabraka, in Accra GBC Correspondent reports that caterers designated to the Adabraka Cluster of Schools and the MantseTackie High were visibly absent.



Only one caterer was present at the Kanda Cluster of Schools when our correspondent visited the school.



According to our correspondent, teachers and officials declined to speak to the issue when approached.



The Circuit Supervisor of the Adabraka Cluster of schools after several refusal to make any comment on the school feeding program said the caterers have been absent since school resumed.



She was hopeful of an amicable settlement between the government and the Association for cooking to resume.