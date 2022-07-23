No government has invested in the justice system like Akufo-Addo has - Gabby claims

General News of Saturday, 23 July 2022

Gabby Asare Otchere-Darko, a relative of President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has claimed that the current government has invested in the justice system more than any other.



Without providing any comparative evidence or frame of reference, Gabby's claim was built on recent announcement by government of infrastructural provision to members of the bench nationwide.



Gabby noted that these developments were crucial in the context of access to justice in any organized society but also that whiles electoral gains may not emanate thereof, Akufo-Addo was essentially doing it for justice.



"Access to justice is a highly important good in any organised society. A government may not take any electoral credit for investing in the justice system. No government has invested as much in it as the Akufo-Addo one and it is not done for votes or popularity but for justice," is tweet dated July 20, 2022 read.



Earlier this week, President Akufo-Addo, disclosed that (60) district courts, sixty (60) bungalows for judges, and three (3) new high courts for three (3) of the six (6) newly created regions will be commissioned before the start of the legal year in October.



Government he said, had taken note of the inadequate numbers of courts in various parts of the country, resulting in citizens travelling long distances to gain access to courts, and has decided to remedy this situation.



Speaking at the swearing-in of ten (10) new High Court Judges, on Monday, 18th July 2022, at Jubilee House, the President stated that Government, through the Administrator of the District Assembly Common Fund, is constructing one hundred (100) new courts and bungalows for Judges in all sixteen (16) Regions of the country.



They are broken down in the various Regions as follows – twenty (20) courts and twenty (20) bungalows in Ashanti; twelve (12) courts and twelve (12) bungalows in Eastern; eight (8) courts and eight (8) bungalows in Greater Accra; eight (8) courts and eight (8) bungalows in Volta; eight (8) courts and eight (8) bungalows in Ahafo; seven (7) courts and seven (7) bungalows in Western; and five (5) courts and five (5) bungalows in Bono East.



The rest are five (5) courts and five (5) bungalows in North East; four (4) courts and four (4) bungalows in Oti; four (4) courts and four (4) bungalows in Western North; four (4) courts and four (4) bungalows in Central; four (4) courts and four (4) bungalows in Bono; three (3) courts and three (3) bungalows in Northern; three (3) courts and three (3) bungalows in Savannah; three (3) courts and three (3) bungalows in Upper East; and two (2) courts and two (2) bungalows in Upper West.



“Sixty percent (60%) of these courts and bungalows have been completed, and will be commissioned before the start of the legal year in October. The remaining forty percent (40%) will be duly completed and commissioned by the end of the first quarter of 2023,” President Akufo-Addo said.



He continued, “Six new Regional High Courts are also being constructed in the newly created regions, i.e., Ahafo, Bono East, North East, Oti, Savannah and Western North. Three of the Courts, that is those in Ahafo, Bono East and Oti Regions, will be completed and ready for commissioning, again, before October. The other three, that is those in North East, Savannah and Western North, which are at eighty percent (80%) completion, will be ready for commissioning by the end of the first quarter of 2023.”



