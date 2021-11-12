No gov’t since before independence has been able to defeat corruption – Baako to Catholic Bishops

General News of Friday, 12 November 2021

Source: mynewsgh.com

Abdul Malik Kweku Baako has said no government can say it has defeated corruption since before independence to the era of his idol Kwame Nkrumah to present-day Ghana.



The Editor-in-Chief of the New Crusading Guide was reacting to a statement read by the President of the Ghana Catholic Bishops’ Conference, Most Rev. Philip Naameh who accused the government of increasing hardship, poverty and perception of corruption in the country when he spoke at this year’s plenary assembly of the Catholics in Wa on Monday, November 8.



“Though poverty stares us in the face, it appears lost to those with power. The expressed commitment of the President of the Republic to protect the public purse, a promise that citizens welcomed, seems to be an illusion now. Are those managing the public purse not concerned about waste and misapplication of resources that belong to all Ghanaians? Can this be referred to as irresponsible use of power or the lack of compassion and empathy?” Most Rev. Naameh asked.



”Those who are entrusted with power that comes from our collective will must know that what they do with that (power) shapes what we all will become in the future,” he added.



Reacting to this, Mr. Baako said as MyNewsGh.com transcribed from Peace FM that “I don’t think there is anybody [Allotey went from independence to Nkrumah’s days to now] who can say we have fought and defeated corruption.



Asked by host Sefa Kayi if it is not possible to defeat corruption, Abdul Malik Kweku Baako replied “I don’t think so”.



He explained:



“We are making efforts. Whilst, we are making efforts, new challenges emerge. There are cases you can say this particular administration has handled it well. There are other cases you may agree that it has not been the best in terms of handling. Yes, we have set up an office of the special prosecutor, we have done this that, right to information etc but no one can deny that there’ve been deficits, there have been challenges and lapses. So I have no problem with him (GCBC President). Of course, he said perceived (corruption) but even perceived, Transparency International is also perceived but it guides us. Some cases are in court but we have to wait and see.”



