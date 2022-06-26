No functional MRI machine at Tamale Teaching Hospital

Health News of Sunday, 26 June 2022

Source: GNA

The Tamale Teaching Hospital (TTH) lacks a functional Magnetic Resonance Imaging scanner (MRI), a situation, which is affecting health care delivery.



Mr Emmanuel Donkor, Director of Administration of TTH, who announced this, said, "According to experts, the MRI we have now is out of date and it is better to replace it."



He was speaking at a meeting with Members of the Parliamentary Select Committee on Health, who visited the facility in Tamale to learn about its operations and challenges.



Mr Donkor mentioned other challenges facing the hospital, which included high residential accommodation fees, inadequate water supply and delays in payment of health insurance claims aside from the fact that health insurance charges were not competitive.



Mr Kwabena Mintah Akandoh, the Ranking Member on the Parliamentary Select Committee on Health, said it was heartbreaking to know that the TTH did not have MRI, adding "It is unpardonable for a teaching hospital not to have MRI because it is a basic requirement of every teaching hospital."



He expressed worry over the lack of investment and leadership in the health sector and called on the President and Parliament to urgently address the challenges of the TTH, saying "We, the Health Committee are doing our best but they are the keepers of the public purse."



Nana Ayew Afriye, the Chairman of the Parliamentary Select Committee on Health, commended the Management and Staff of the TTH for their sacrifice while working in uncomfortable situations.



He noted that "teaching hospitals produce 97 per cent of health workers in the country but little is given to them in terms of infrastructural development" and gave assurance that "The Committee will engage the Health Ministry to press forward what is due them."