No foreign travels for a month – Akufo-Addo 'orders' Ministers, deputies

General News of Monday, 6 December 2021

Source: starrfm.com.gh

President Akufo-Addo has placed a one-month foreign travel ban on ministers and deputy ministers serving in his government.



The ban however excludes cases of medical emergencies, Asaase Radio has reported.



It is unclear the reason for the ban but sources say it may have to do with the impasse over the approval of the 2022 budget.



The hung nature of Parliament demands that all Majority lawmakers are in the House at least for the period of the appropriation of the budget. The Majority has suffered accusations of not being able to Marshall its numbers in recent meetings of the House



The Majority and Minority caucuses who separated by just a single member difference have been at a standoff over the budget with each insisting in equal measure on the approval or rejection of the budget.



This is the second time the President is issuing an order to ban foreign travels his appointees.



Meanwhile, Parliament has formed a twenty-member committee made up of 10 members from each side of the House to discuss challenging surrounding the approval of the budget.