No food shortage in Ghana due to hard work of farmers – Akufo-Addo

Source: 3news.com

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has assured farmers that his administration will create the enabling environment and put in place the necessary policies and programme for the rapid growth of the agriculture sector.



He said this to mark the 37th Farmers Day celebration on Friday December 3.



Mr Akufo-Addo noted that “there is wealth in agriculture.”



He added “This year’s event has taken on added significance, because of the efforts of our farmers and fisherfolks in ensuring that there were no shortages of food at the height of of the Covid 19 pandemic.”



National Farmers Day in Ghana is celebrated on the first Friday of December each year to recognise the contributions of farmers and fishers in the country.



The holiday is designed to pay respect to the importance of the farming and fishing industry in the socio-economic growth of Ghana.



