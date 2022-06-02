No first-year student was asked to provide furniture before admission - Atebubu College of Education

Regional News of Thursday, 2 June 2022

Dr. Addea-Boateng says no student has been sacked for not bringing chairs to school



The SRC without approval asked freshers to provide plastic chairs - Atebubu College principal



Atebubu College of Education asks new students to bring own furniture to school



Authorities of the Atububu College of Education in the Bono East Region have stated that no first-year student of the school was asked to provide their furniture as has been asserted in the media.



In a statement issued by its principal, Dr. Samuel Addea-Boateng, the school said that no level 100 student was been sent home because s/he failed to bring furniture during their enrolment into the school.



The principal of the school explained that the Student Representative Council (SRC) gave an order for the plastic chairs to be inspected before mattresses are released to students without the permission of the school authorities.



He, however, noted the authorities got wind of this and ordered them to stop demanding the chair before providing the students with the matters.



“In April, the leadership came to inform Management that the students, in a meeting, had agreed to donate plastic chairs to the college and would be bringing the chairs when returning for the 2nd semester. On the evening of Sunday, May 29, the day that the Level 100 students were expected to resume the second semester, Management was informed that the SRC had instructed Hall Presidents to inspect and collect plastic hairs from the students before handing over student mattresses to them.



“Our information gathered from Hall Tutors in charge of the halls revealed that the exercise was halted and no student was asked to return home because they did not bring a plastic chair with them. Nevertheless, on Monday, May 3, Management issued an official letter to the SRC to that effect, following the unpleasant publicity the issue had gained,” portions of the statement read.



The statement reiterated that no level 100 students have been asked to go home because they failed to present plastic chairs, adding that the school was in full section will normal academic work ongoing without any tension on the campus.



Atebubu College of Education made headlines after reports indicated that the school’s first year students were asked to purchase their own chairs to school following the lack of furniture in the institution.



According to myxyzonline.com, the requirement to buy chairs was contained in a communiqué by the SRC of the College.



