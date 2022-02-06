No ex-gratia for you - NPP Chairman warns NDC MPs for rejecting E-levy

Politics of Sunday, 6 February 2022

Source: www.mynewsgh.com

With the continuous rejection of the proposed E-levy by the Minority in Parliament, the governing New Patriotic Party(NPP) chairman for Cape Coast North constituency, Mr. Stephen Kojo Arhin, has called on the government to cancel the ex gratia of the minority, if they refuse to accept the passage of the bill



Kojo Arhin, popularly known in politics as Wewebi, expressed disappointment about the opposition National Democratic Congress(NDC) Members in Parliament’s (MPs’) selfish interest without thinking of the development of this country and economy as well



Speaking to the media at his residence, Kojo Arhin charged the Minority in Parliament to desist from politicizing the proposed E-levy but rather join the majority in parliament to pass the bill soon as possible.



He, therefore, charged Ghanaians to hold the Minority in parliament responsible, if the country’s economy becomes unstable.



“The taxpayers money is used to pay and buy cars for the same MPs who have been rejecting the E-levy, Kojo Arhin lamented.



Kojo Arhin declared that the proposed Electronic Transaction Levy (E-Levy) will not go to President Nana Addo and his Vice President, Dr. Mohammadu Bawumia’s pockets but it will be used to implement massive developmental projects without relying on loans



Kojo Arhin charged the “stubborn” Minority in Parliament to as matter of urgency accepts the E-levy to boost Ghana’s economy.



