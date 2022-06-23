No ex-gratia for the next 2 years?

Politics of Thursday, 23 June 2022

Source: peacefmonline.com

The brouhaha over the payment of ex-gratia to public service holders has been revived following the recent selfless action by the Paramount Chief and the Agbogbomefia of Asogli, Togbe Afede XIV.



Togbe Afede XIV recently issued a statement in which he disclosed he had refunded a sum of GHC365,392.67 paid to him for his service as a Council of State member from 2017 to 2020, but his action has attracted mixed feelings.



While some consider his action honourable, others argue he has slighted the other public servants who received their ex gratia.



Critics like broadcaster Paul Adom-Otchere also bashed the Chief for returning his ex gratia.



Paul Adom-Otchere argued that Togbe Afede XIV must refund more money than the ex gratia because he failed to attend meetings by the Council.



According to him, out of 242 meetings held by the Council in 48 months, the Chief attended only 39, representing 16%, but despite his failure to attend the majority of the meetings, he "collected all his salaries and other benefits".



Touching on the issue of the ex gratia during a panel discussion on Peace FM's "Kokrokoo" program, Bernard Allotey Jacobs, a Social Commentator, called for a halt in the payment of ex gratia to the public service holders.



Particularly mentioning Parliamentarians and explaining it's taxpayer's money that is used to remunerate them, Allotey asked them to agree to forfeit their ex gratia so it can be used to develop the country.



"From the Presidency to all government appointees, for the next two years, there should be no ex gratia until our economy improves...We are in hard times, so they should stop the payment of ex-gratia", the onetime kingpin of the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) stressed.