No evidence to support Prof Frimpong Boateng’s allegations in galamsey report – AG to CID

The Office of the Attorney-General and Ministry of Justice has stated that the allegations made by Prof. Frimpong-Boateng in his report on illegal mining activities lack substantiated evidence for prosecuting the individuals mentioned.



According to a news report by myjoyonline.com, this declaration comes after a comprehensive review of the docket provided by the Police concerning the allegations contained in Prof. Frimpong Boateng's 36-page document titled; "Report on the work of Inter-Ministerial Committee against Illegal Mining (IMCIM) so far and the way forward."



The Attorney-General's advisory, dated Tuesday, September 12, transmitted to the Criminal Investigations Department (CID) of the Ghana Police Service on Thursday, September 14, and signed by Chief State Attorney Evelyn Keelson, has advised against recommending prosecution for any of the individuals named in the report.



The Attorney-General has, therefore, directed the police to clear the individuals mentioned, except for those still under investigation.



"The Attorney-General indicates that a careful study of the Report, the various documents, and pen drives submitted to the Police did not reveal any evidence supporting the allegations made against the persons cited in the Report, with the exception of Seth Mantey, John Ofori Atta, and Ekow Ewusi. The A-G instructs the Police to conclude their investigations and submit a report to him," the report stated.



The advisory also highlights certain discrepancies in the handling of the case, such as the absence of an interview or statement from John Ofori Atta, despite his invitation by the police.



In the case of Mr. Ekow Ewusi, no statement is present in the docket. The Attorney-General has instructed the police to conclude their investigations in this regard and provide a report.



"The A-G’s advice, however, notes that even though the Police diary of action shows that John Ofori Atta was invited by the police, there is no indication that he was interviewed or that a statement was taken from him. There is also no statement from Mr Ekow Ewusi on the docket. The A-G instructed the Police to wind up investigations on that issue and furnish him with a report on same," the report added.



It can be recalled that Prof Kwabena Frimpong-Boateng, who served as the former Chairman of the Inter-Ministerial Committee on Illegal Mining (IMCIM) submitted names of persons in government who he said frustrated his effort to fight illegal mining otherwise known as galamsey.



Professor Frimpong also accused former New Patriotic Party MP in the Ashanti Region, Joseph Albert Quarm of selling illegally acquired concessions at GH¢200,000 each.



However, some of the persons indicted in the report refuted these claims made by Prof Frimpong-Boateng.



