No evidence Chinese government appealed against Aisha Huang prosecution – Ablakwa

The Member of Parliament for the North Tongu constituency, Mr Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa, has alleged that ‘galamsey queen’ Aisha Huang was not escorted during her supposed deportation.



“It has emerged that Aisha Huang was not escorted during her supposed deportation as international standard practice requires during such high profile deportations,” the opposition lawmaker said in a Facebook post on Monday, 12 September 2022.



Mr Ablakwa said “painstaking investigations into the Aisha Huang gate are leading to very explosive findings.”



He noted that Ms Huang “was not physically handed over to relevant or competent Chinese authorities when she allegedly landed in China which is inconsistent with deportation protocols.”



He further noted: “Chinese officials had no prior communication and were only informed by the Ghanaian government two days after Aisha Huang’s so-called deportation making it difficult for her to be tracked.”



“There is no available credible evidence suggesting that the Chinese government at any time appealed to their Ghanaian counterparts not to prosecute Aisha Huang or making her freedom a precondition for bilateral trade relations as former Senior Minister Yaw Osafo-Maafo recklessly claimed,” he stated.



The North Tongu MP indicate that “the morbid fear of Aisha Huang by the Akufo-Addo/Bawumia government cannot be opportunistically blamed on others.”



Mr Ablakwa, who had earlier called for an independent enquiry into the matter, maintained his stance to identify the galamsey queen’s accomplices “in high places for swift sanctions.”



Meanwhile, the Attorney General, Mr Godred Dame, has called for the new docket prepared on Aisha Huang with regard to the offences she is suspected to have committed recently.



This was disclosed in a tweet by the office of the AG on Tuesday, 6 September 2022.



“The Attorney General has called for the new docket on En Huang a.k.a. Aisha, regarding offences she is suspected to have recently committed,” the tweet said.



“The AG will also re-initiate prosecution in respect of the old offences for which she was standing trial before her deportation in 2018,” it added.



Aisha Huang was arrested and deported for engaging in illegal mining in 2018 but has returned to the country to engage in the same crime that led to her deportation.



She was re-arrested recently and facing two charges of mining without licence and engaging in the sale and purchase of minerals without a valid licence.



Her arrest has sent social media agog as people wonder how she gained access back into the country.



Some reports suggest she smuggled herself into Ghana through neighbouring Togo and acquired a Ghana card in February 2022 with a new name, Huang En.