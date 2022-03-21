No ethnic group should feel too small to contribute to the dev’t of Ghana – Most Rev Naameh

Religion of Monday, 21 March 2022

Source: 3news.com

The Metropolitan Archbishop of Tamale and President of the Ghana Catholic Bishop’s Conference, Most Rev. Philip Naameh has said no ethnic group in Ghana should feel too small to contribute to the development of Ghana.



He explained that in order to grow the independence of Ghana, all Ghanaians irrespective of their ethnic backgrounds must come together and support one another for the needed development in the country.



He told TV3’s Christopher Amoako in an interview that “If there is a conflict somewhere, I think it is in the interest of all Ghanaians to go there speedily with an aide, food medicine, and support.



“I think this is the way we can also grow our independence and let no one think that he is too small, no ethnic group or society should think they are too small to interest the whole of the country.



“Because it is in this way that we can develop also the Ghanaian culture and the Ghanaian spirit that we are all the ethnic groups within Ghana, they have something to offer the general politics.”