No dumsor despite the shutdown of Atuabo Gas - Ghana Gas

Source: rainbowradioonline.com

The Ghana Gas Company has disclosed that the 14-day planned maintenance works which will result in the shutting of the Atuabo Gas Processing Plant will not result in prolonged power outages.



The Head of Corporate Communications at Ghana National Gas Company Limited, Ernest Owusu Bempah, assured the public that a technical audit of the maintenance work created the necessary mechanism to compensate for the flow of gas to power generation facilities during the period.



Addressing journalists on the matter, he said premium has been placed on the safety of personnel, and quality of engineering and technical works that would be carried out over the projects.



According to him, the Ghana Gas’ Offshore infrastructure and the tie-in facility at Sanzule would not be affected by the maintenance work. He indicated that the entire works are centered on the processing plant at Atuabo.



On his part, Mr. Robert Lartey, General Manager Operations posited that other facilities within their operations remain functional.



He added that there would not be any gas shortage resulting from the maintenance work.



He stressed that planned maintenance works would not disrupt the demands of their suppliers nor cause any disruptions in power generation.



“So it doesn’t mean that Ghana Gas is not delivering gas to other customers. From Sanzule, through Esiama, Takoradi to Karpowership, to VRA, to reverse flow to Tema, and also to Prestea they are all receiving gas from Sankofa Fields. And they are now delivering 210 million standard cubic feet of gas.”