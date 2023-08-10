No disclosure of frozen bank account details on Cecilia Dapaah – OSP clarifies

General News of Thursday, 10 August 2023

The Office of the Special Prosecutor has dispelled recent media reports that suggested that the office has disclosed the bank account details belonging to the former minister for Sanitation and Water Resources, Cecilia Dapaah.



According to the OSP it has not made any information or details regarding the frozen bank accounts of Cecilia Dapaah publicly available.



This comes in response to media reports that have purportedly provided insights into the bank details of Cecilia Dapaah, whose accounts are currently under a frozen order issued by the Special Prosecutor.



“The Office of the Special Prosecutor (OSP) has not disclosed or revealed any information or details in respect of the bank accounts of Cecilia Abena Dapaah, which are under a frozen order issued by the Special Prosecutor,” part of the statement said.



The OSP has taken the opportunity to urge the public to treat such reports with skepticism and disregard.



“The OSP urges the public to disregard media accounts on purported bank balances reported to have been disclosed by the OSP,” the statement added.





