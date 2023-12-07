No decision has been taken on Bawumia’s running mate - Richard Ahiagba

General News of Thursday, 7 December 2023

The Communications Director of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), has dispelled claims that the party has agreed on persons who will partner the party’s Flagbearer, Dr Mahamudu Bawumia into the 2024 general elections.



According to him, anybody who gives a description of any kind on the potential running mate are only expressing themselves.



This comes after the party, on December 6, 2023, granted the flagbearer of the party Dr Mahamudu Bawumia, an extension to select the suitable running mate.



Before the agreement by the party, the Majority leader in Parliament, Osei Kyei-Mensah-Bonsu, pointed out that the choice of running mate will be from the Ashanti Region. The same was mentioned by the National Women’s Organiser of the party, Obaatanpa Kate Gyamfua.



The communications director, in an interview on Metro TV on December 7, 2023, noted that even though the arguments by the two are logical, the party has presently not arrived at such a conclusion.



“It is a tough order to try to settle on the running mate for the party. Most people have come to make the point in relation to the vice presidential candidate from Ashanti because we have the minority as the head of the ticket and so, naturally you will want to strengthen the ticket by pulling from our natural sting hold, the Ashanti Region.



“For me, if that is people’s speculation, it is naturally occuring because of the head of the ticket and I will not have anything else to say or oppose it. The only thing is that we haven't decided as a party, as a national council, to say that this is who we want or the region from which the person comes from. In fact no such decision has been taken on the matter, they are speaking their mind” he said.



