No death recorded in Kaase-Asokwa explosion – Police

General News of Sunday, 23 January 2022

Source: angelonline.com.gh

The Ghana Police Service has said there is no casualty recorded following an incident where a fuel tanker caught fire at Kaase near Asokwa in Kumasi in the Ashanti region.



The incident is reported to have happened on Friday, January 21, 2022, at about 5:30 pm.



It comes a day after a similar incident occurred in the Western Region where a vehicle loaded with mining explosives traveling from Tarkwa collided with a motorcycle at Opiate a suburb of Bogoso in the Western Region leading to 13 deaths with 59 injuries.



According to a police statement, the fuel tanker involved in the incident was said to be discharging fuel to some tricycles at Kaase before it caught fire.



“A few people are believed to have sustained some injuries. thankfully no persons have been reported dead”.



“Meanwhile, we are investigating and full details will be given in due course” the police stressed.



The tanker driver and the tricycle rider involved in the incident have escaped the scene according to the police account.



