No cutlass was taken from my car for funeral attack - Suhum MP

General News of Wednesday, 1 September 2021

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

The New Patriotic Party, NPP, Member of Parliament for Suhum, Kwadjo Asante, has officially reacted to a bloody intra-party clash that occured at a funeral he attended over the weekend.



His letter dated August 30, condemned the incidents which he said were out of sync with the party's values.



He further dispeled widely circulated reports that his driver, one Jamalo, was the aggressor who inflcited cutlass wounds on a party member.



Adding that at no point was a cutlass retrieved from his car for the purposes of the bloody attack.



“I wish to state categorically that my personal driver was not involved in the case, neither was there any cutlass nor implement picked from my car as has been alleged in the media.”



“I further wish to state that the conflict had nothing to do with H.E, the Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia, or the Hon. Minister of Trade and Industry, Mr. Allan Kyeremanteng. I wish to pray that these eminent leaders of my party, the New Patriotic Party, are accorded the needed respect and dignity and not brought into this unfortunate incident.”



See his full letter below:



