No court has ruled that the Akwer family possesses the land at Hwakpo – Chief reveals

Regional News of Saturday, 21 August 2021

Source: GNA

Nene Hakpo Adi-Buertey Puplampu lV, Chief of Hwakpo in the Ada West District, has cautioned the Akwer family and others from 'misinforming' the public over issues surrounding Hwakpo and its lands.



The Chief who is not a litigant in the matter also revealed that the Hwakpo land issue is pending before the Tema High Court and as such, no judgment has yet been given.



In reaction to earlier publications made by some media outlets, Nene Puplampu lV said the Hwakpo land rather belongs to the Adibiawer clan and not the Dangmebiawer clan.



"Hwakpo is formerly called Puplampukorpe because the Puplampu family were the original settlers, founders, and traditional rulers of the place since time immemorial. I have seen a publication with the headline that 'Court rule over Hwakpo land in favor of the Akwer family'. Secondly, the main story spoke about Adokorpe which is not Hwakpo and so it shows that the headline contradicts the story," the chief maintained in a press statement.



According to the Chief, he would have waited until the final court judgment before making an official statement but this particular issue is of great interest to him.



He, therefore, called on individuals to desist from passing prejudicial comments until the final judgment is made.