No country can fight violent extremism alone — Top US Commander

General News of Saturday, 9 April 2022

Source: GNA

Rear Admiral Jamie Sands, Commander of the United States Special Operations Command Africa, says the fight against violent extremism in Africa cannot be won by any one country, except through partnerships and alliances.



“No nation can solve this challenge or problem alone. A key theme is the importance of allies and partnerships across the continent. A safe, stable, and prosperous African partners benefit from the international community, and what we continue to see – what we’ve learned before and we relearned – is that no country can fight extremism alone.”



Rear Admiral Sands was speaking at the Digital Press Briefing on Security, Instability, and Violent Extremism across Africa, organised by the Africa Regional Media Hub, United States Department of State.



He noted that though the African continent was a land of extraordinary opportunity, terrorism was becoming a serious threat to its economic and developmental progress.



Noting the connection between poverty, development and the expansion of violent extremism, Rear Admiral Sands said the disadvantaged in society are vulnerable to terrorist recruitment.



He suggested that the main driver of violent extremism was political terror, where people are abused by government forces, saying that the Special Operations Command worked as partners with African nations to help address such abuses or potential issues.



Those issues are tackled through good training, good leadership, a focus on values of the rule of law, civilian oversight of the military, and the collective building of trust.



The Commander noted that good governance was the ultimate solution to the expansion of violent extremist organisations, and emphasized that complex issues of security and governance were the fundamental reasons behind the multiple coups experienced in Africa.



He said countering violent extremism required strategic patience, a long-term commitment, and an integrated campaign involving a variety of international partners.



Rear Admiral Sands pointed out that the prevention of extremism through governance reforms and progress was an easier path than fighting established violent extremists through kinetic activity.



“Values matter in this fight. Values are central to effectively creating stability and eliminating extremism. Our shared values form a platform of trust between the United States and African nations.



“Values matter. Transparency, accountability, and inclusion are key as we move forward. International investment is critical, and this investment must be paired with security, good governance, and aid,” he added.