No coronavirus passport no entry – NPP warns ahead of delegates conference

Politics of Monday, 13 December 2021

Source: happyghana.com

Presidential Advisor on Health, Dr. Nsiah Asare, has stated emphatically that any person attending the New Patriotic Party (NPP) Delegates Conference will not be admitted to the Heroes Park if they have not received their complete COVID-19 jabs.



According to him, this is a measure to prevent the spread of the COVID-19 pandemic and the new and aggressive Omicron variant.



Speaking at an NPP presser ahead of the delegates conference, Dr. Nsiah Asare said, “Every delegate must be vaccinated before coming to Kumasi for the conference. There is the fear of the new wave of the virus and we need to protect everyone against it. Anyone coming as a delegate must have their vaccination cards or will be denied entry.”



Aiming to minimize any infection and transmission of the virus at the NPP delegates conference, Dr. Nsiah Asare pointed out that the conference should be an example to the Ghanaian populace.



“We need to minimize any infection as possible and that is why we have put in place this directive. We don’t want any delegate to leave Kumasi sick and we also want to use the opportunity to set a good example for everyone in the country. We want Ghanaians to know that events can be held outdoors with strict adherence to the COVID-19 pandemic and that is safe.”



He added that vaccination centers will also be set up around the heroes park to vaccinate non-delegates who will show up at the conference. “We will be in a full campaign mode against the virus at the conference grounds.”



The Presidential health adviser advised against indoor activities this festive season calling on Ghanaians to hold all events outdoors with strict adherence to COVID-19 safety protocols.



The governing New Patriotic Party (NPP) says it has banned all activities associated with internal party contests which include Parliamentary and Presidential Primaries campaigns ahead of its National Delegates Conference.



In a statement, the Party stated that its impending National Delegates Conference is expected to be held between 18th and 20th December 2021 at Kumasi in the Ashanti Region.