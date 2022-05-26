No cooking, no payment – School Feeding Programme to caterers

General News of Thursday, 26 May 2022

Source: classfmonline.com

The management of the Ghana School Feeding Programme (GSFP) has debunked claims that the government will no longer pay caterers who prepare meals for pupils in the public schools.



Some caterers under the programme have been on strike following their demand that the government increase the feeding grant allocated to each child.



They also want their arrears paid.



In a notice to all GSFP caterers, the management stated: “Government will, at all times, honour its obligation of paying caterers for meals provided for pupils in every academic term".



“Caterers who will cook for the pupils, including this 2nd term of 2022, will receive their payment as expected.”



The management noted: “Only caterers who will fail to cook for the term will not be paid, and those who will fail to cook for a number of days shall suffer a deduction of non-cooking days.”



It added: “It is, therefore, not true that caterers who will cook for beneficiary children will not be paid.”



Meanwhile, the management has assured caterers under the programme that, it is working assiduously on their request “for increment in the feeding grant” and the payment of their arrears.