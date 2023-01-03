No contest for JM – NDC group to petition party’s NEC as calls for unopposed flagbearer contest grows

Politics of Tuesday, 3 January 2023

The calls for former President John Dramani Mahama to contest the flagbearer position of the opposition NDC unopposed has gathered yet another momentum.



A group identifying as 'No Contest for JM' has announced plans to petition the National Executive Council of the party to allow the party’s 2020 presidential candidate run for the party’s flagbearer without contest.



One of the leading members of the group, Samuel Yaw Adusei, noted that the petition among many other things seeks to request the NEC of NDC to provide a mechanism to reach a consensus on the flagbearer contest to allow the former President go unopposed.



"I believe in democracy and as a party, in relation with the party executives at the constituency and regional levels, we believe that John Mahama going uncontested can help the party gain power in 2024 and we affirm him strongly to go uncontested," Mr Adusei who is a former National Chairman aspirant of the party has said.



He mentioned that there cannot be any other person to campaign on the achievements of the NDC government than the man upon whose vision most of those achievements were realised.



According to the No Contest for JM group, signatures of Constituency executives, branch executives, current and former MPs, as well as other executives and members of the party who believe in the idea will be collected to form part of the petition.



Samuel Adusei, who is also a former Deputy Minister for Works and Housing, said he expects the leadership of the party to accept their proposal as it represents the voice of the people of NDC and Ghanaians in extension.



