No conflict in Ho - Togbe Afede warns Zongo leaders

Regional News of Monday, 14 March 2022

Source: Albert Gooddays

The Agbogbomefia of Asogli Traditional Area in the Volta regional capital, Ho, Togbe Afede XIV, has cautioned leaders of the Ho Municipal Zongo to as much as quickly desist from any activity that will lead to tension in the capital.



Some zongo leaders have been fighting over who succeeds the late Volta Regional Chief Imam, Umoro Danjimah Hamzah. This conflict led to the lockdown of Ho central mosque by the Ho Municipal Security Council in 2021 after supporters of the two contenders; Alhaji Muniru Ali and Alhaji Alfa Anas Hamidu clashed during Jummah prayers.



The Ho central mosque remains locked.



Togbe Afede in a meeting with the two individuals and their supporters on Saturday 12, March 2022 said he does not "want conflict on Asogli land".



"What are you fighting for? Why? Do you have any royalties on the Zongo land? Why can't you understand each other and accept the person who deserves to be your leader? No! No! I want peace here," he added.



The calm meeting with the Chief nearly resulted in misunderstanding as supporters of the two factions fumed to speak out their grievances.



Togbe Afede, however, asked the two individuals to come to him in a closed-door meeting with their various grievances. He also warned them to ensure peace among them and open the mosque ahead of this year's prayers.



The Chief also charged the Muslim Leaders to protect the image of the Zongo community for the benefit of the younger ones and generations yet to come.



Alhaji Alfa Anas Hamidu, given a chance to speak pledged to always prioritise peace in the Zongo settlement.



Both Alhaji Muniru Ali, a nephew to the late Umoro Danjimah Hamzah, and Alhaji Alfa Anas Hamidu, a deputy to the late were installed in separate ceremonies after which the power struggle began.



The two have also been arraigned before the National Chief Imam, Regional and National Peace Council, Office of the Municipal and Regional Security.



Meanwhile, the power struggle continues as the fate of the Zongo community remains uncertain.