No chief should beg government for developments – Odikro of Adjumako

Regional News of Wednesday, 1 November 2023

Source: rainbowradioonline.com

Nana Atta Baah Baodi III, the Chief of Adjumako Kumasi, a community located in the Adjumako Enyan Essiam Constituency, has urged traditional rulers to stop begging governments for developmental projects.



According to Nana Atta Baah Baodi III, the government knows its duties and obligations to the citizens and does not need to be reminded of the things they must do to make their lives better.



He said he would rather solicit funds from his community members to undertake developmental projects than beg the government because he is not a beggar.



“I won’t beg and will never beg the president for anything because he knows what he must do, and since he doesn’t need me to remind him to brush his teeth when he wakes up, I won’t beg him for developmental projects.”



“He has just neglected us because we are in the village. He can choose to come and construct our road or not, and we won’t say anything to him. Akufo-Addo hasn’t done anything for us since he took over power in 2017. We will contribute in our small way to do what we can, but we won’t beg him for anything,” Nana Atta Baah Baodi III.