No census enumerator harassed – Osei-Mensah; says soldiers, police will patrol exercise

Regional News of Thursday, 24 June 2021

Source: classfmonline.com

Ashanti Regional Minister Simon Osei-Mensah has indicated that contrary to media reports that census enumerators designated to the Ahafo Ano North District were harassed by the locals in the course of their work, nothing of that sort happened.



Speaking to Abdul Karim Ibrahim on Class91.3FM’s news analysis programme, 505 on Wednesday, 23 June 2021, Mr Osei-Mensah explained: “What happened in Ahafo Ano North is that, in one community, the people there resisted the enumerators from counting their houses on the grounds that during the elections, some people challenged that they're not Ghanaians and for that matter, ‘we cannot vote in Ghana’”.



He said, “initially, what came out in the media was that they were harassed but investigations showed that they were not harassed," he said.



“They only said they won’t allow them [enumerators] to count the houses”, he explained, adding: “That was what happened”.



He noted that investigations into the matter proved that the claims of assault were untrue.



"I sent a team to the municipality, specifically to the municipal coordinating director and then they explained the situation and we also spoke to the enumerators and they said none of them (residents) touched them (enumerators) but rather, they resisted that they will not allow them come to the houses,” he said.



Meanwhile, the Ashanti Regional Security Council has said a team of military and police personnel will be deployed to patrol around during the census so as to promptly respond to any attacks on enumerators during the exercise in the region.



The population and housing census commence on Monday, 28 June 2021.



Mr Osei-Mensah, who chairs the regional security council, said this in a reply to a question on the alleged attack on some enumerators at the Bonkrom electoral area in the Ahafo Ano North District of the Region.



Addressing the press on Wednesday, 23 June 2021, Mr Osei-Mensah said the census night will be on 27 June 2021, where the proper population census will follow on the next day and end on 11 July 2021.



Mr Osei-Mensah pleaded with the people in the region to participate in the exercise to help the region get more development projects.