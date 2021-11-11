No bridge, no vote - Abuakwa-Dadease residents warn

Regional News of Thursday, 11 November 2021

Source: Nana Adwoa Osei Akoto, Contributor

Residents at Abuakwa-Dadease in the Atwima Nwabiagya South District in the Ashanti Region, have vowed to boycott the 2024 polls if their bridge which has been broken for about six years is not fixed.



Some have even threatened to chase out politicians who will come to their area to campaign ahead of the 2024 general elections.



According to them, day to day activities have come to a standstill and they have been cut-off from other communities since vehicles are no longer able to cross the bridge, thereby making life unbearable for them.



Speaking to OTEC news’ reporter Nana Adwoa Osei Akoto in an interview on Tuesday November 9, 2021, the Assembly Member for Abuakwa Dadease Hon. Kofi Opoku fumed, 'for the people here, there are a number of challenges confronting us; security, poor road network, the most pressing one is a broken bridge that used to connect Abuakwa-Dadease to Asenemaso to Manhyia and other areas which remains unattended to, for more than six years now.







According to the Assemblyman, this situation has worsened their plight. As a result of the broken bridge, for the past six years, vehicles are unable to use the road to other adjoining communities, which compels them to travel long distances and spend more on transportation.





They added that because of the broken bridge and the poor nature of their road, vehicles rarely ply the area so, during emergencies, they are left with no or limited options which put them under dire situations.





According to Hon. Kofi Opoku, he has reported their concerns to relevant authorities but no action has been taken. He added that, 'the bridge has been abandoned for many years by government and their lives are usually in danger at the slightest rainfall, most affected persons are students in the area.







Some of the residents who spoke to OTECNEWS reporter, expressed their disappointment with politicians especially the Member of Parliament for area, who they say after several failed promises has still not addressed their concerns.





'We are humbly appealing to government to address our challenges. If they don’t fix them, they shouldn’t step foot here to campaign ahead of the 2024 general elections,” a resident angrily stated.





“If they don’t fix our bridge, we shall not vote again. Residents of Quarry and Truba will all not vote,” another declared