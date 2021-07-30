No beds in hospitals but you are begging for GHC100 to build cathedral - Apaak jabs Akufo-Addo

General News of Friday, 30 July 2021

The Member of Parliament for Builsa South Dr. Clement Apaak has taken a swipe at the President and his Finance Minister over an appeal for Ghanaians to donate Ghc100 each towards the construction of the National Cathedral.



Finance Minister, Ken Ofori-Atta, while presenting the 2021 Mid-Year review Budget Statement and Economic Policy on Thursday urged all, including Members of Parliament, to donate Ghc100 each towards the construction.



Dubbed “Ketewa biara nsua” about one million Ghanaians are projected to donate GH₵100 a month towards the controversial project.



He noted Ghanaians could support the noble cause by dialing the short code *979#.



But this call, according to Dr. Apaak is a misplaced call and terrible.



According to him, US President Joe Biden called for the donation of $100 to American citizens who take COVID jabs but President Akufo-Addo has called on Ghanaian citizens to donate GH100 to build a Cathedral when we have no beds in hospitals, lack of educational infrastructure, lack of textbooks, poor roads, and Akufo-Addo says what? Unbelievable!”



He said Biden just called on state, county, city government’s and businesses in the US to donate $100 to every American who decides to take the Covid-19 vaccination.



This he says will incentivize the over 90 million Americans yet to take the jabs to do so.



Remember too that Biden granted tax waivers and incentives to American businesses and offered welfare packages to US citizens to ease hardship associated with Covid-19. On the contrary, Akufo-Addo imposed taxes on Ghanaian businesses and Ghanaians after he ‘won’ the elections.



He continued: “He claimed to have offered free water and electricity only to turn around and ask Ghanaians to pay more when they are still struggling to recover from Covid-19 related dissipation of personal and disposal income. Yet he still has the impudence to ask citizens to donate GH100 each month to build a Cathedral? He is more worried about a legacy and not the well-being of Ghanaians. A legitimately elected President wouldn’t be that insensitive.”



