No bed syndrome: Seven-month-old baby dies after allegedly rejected at KATH

General News of Wednesday, 8 December 2021

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

some major hospitals in Ghana struggling with lack of beds



KATH refused to admit a baby due to lack of space



Hospital begins investigation that led to the death of seven-month-old baby



A seven-month-old baby has died after being rejected by the Komfo Anokye Teaching Hospital in the Ashanti Region due to lack of space.



According to Asaaseradio.com, the baby is reported to have been referred from Asokwa Children’s Hospital where she was receiving medical attention.



Speaking on the matter, the public relations officer of KATH, Kwame Frimpong, told the news portal that even though KATH does not have evidence of the referral of the baby from the Asokwa Children’s Hospital, an investigation into what led to the death of the baby has begun.



“We also heard about this allegation and when we cross-checked with our paediatric emergency unit, the feedback was that they don’t have any evidence of the Asokwa Children’s Hospital calling the unit to arrange for a referral.



“So our quality assurance unit has been asked to engage all the parties involved including the bereaved family so that they will establish the circumstances under which the incident occurred,” he told Asaaseradio.com.



The incident happened on Friday, December 3, 2021.



Speaking to Asaase, the mother of the child wondered why the hospital will not attend to the child due to lack of space.



She added that her child would not have died if KATH hospital had attended to the child.



She, however, called on the government to solve the menace of lack of beds in hospitals.



