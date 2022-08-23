No arrests after armed attack on Odike's Patase office - Reports

General News of Tuesday, 23 August 2022

Source: starrfm.com.gh

The Patase office of the Founder and Leader of the United Progressive Party (UPP), Akwasi Addai “Odike” has been attacked by gunmen.



The thugs who fired gunshots also vandalised vehicles parked within the premises of Odike’s office in Kumasi Monday. Odike who was not around during the incident but has reported the matter to the Police.



According to Starr News’ Isaac Bediako Justice, some staff of the politician were assaulted by the gunmen.



No arrest has been made.



The development comes days after some traditional leaders in the Ashanti region expressed rage at Odike for accusing them of engaging in illegal mining.



The chiefs performed rituals and slaughtered a ram to banish him from the Asantehene’s palace.