No arrest in Atwima Nwabiagya South MP attack worrying – Lecturer

Regional News of Friday, 26 August 2022

Source: kasapafmonline.com

A Lecturer in the Department of History and Political Studies of Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology (KNUST), Dr. Samuel Adu Gyemfi, has expressed surprise over the lack of an arrest in connection with the recent attack on the Member of Parliament for Atwimah Nwabiagya



On Tuesday, August 23, 2022, the MP, Emmanuel Adjei Anywhere was chased out with machetes and other objects amidst hooting by Kobeng and Amankyea communities while touring the area to engage the constituent to know the issues affecting economic activities in the areas.



This follows a similar attack on Member of Parliament for the Suame constituency Osei Kyei Mensah Bonsu who doubles as Minister of Parliamentary Affairs.



The constituents accused the MPs of underperforming and the ruling government of not doing much to develop the areas.



However, responding to the unfortunate attack on the MP, Dr. Samuel Adu described the act as pure criminal and a threat to national security.



He said the constituents have no civil right to chase out underperforming MPs with objects but rather have an opportunity to vote them out in elections 2024.



“Angry electorate, it’s your civil right to decide who to represent you in parliament therefore, why use violent, criminal means to chase out your MPs with machetes, sticks, and sachet water among others? Instead, vote against the underperforming Asante MPs in election 2024."



He, therefore, called on the Inspector General of Police (IGP) to ensure all persons involved in the violent conduct are arrested.



“All the constituents who attacked Suame and the Atwima Nwabiagya South MPs must be arrested and jailed because their violent conduct is a national security threat which must not be entertained because the Ashanti region is the stronghold of the ruling party."