No amendment needed for Deputy Speakers to vote – NPP MP explains

General News of Wednesday, 16 March 2022

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Supreme Court rules that Deputy Speakers can vote



Ruling declares portions of Standing Orders unconstitutional



Minority label the ruling as judicial support for E-Levy



Kwame Anyimadu-Antwi, Member of Parliament for Asante Akim Central has averred that the Parliamentary rule (Standing Order) that barred Deputy Speakers from voting will be treated as if it never existed.



He based his argument on the Supreme Court ruling of March 9, 2022, that declared the said provision unconstitutional.



The court in its ruling said that Deputy Speakers could vote whiles presiding and could also be counted to form a quorum for decision making.



Whiles making submissions on a Joy New programme, ‘The Probe’ on March 14, the NPP MP said he sided with the position of the court on the matter.



Asked about the issues that could arise in seeking to operationalize the ruling, he said he did not see any challenge and explained why.



“I do not think that there are problems … the Constitution is talking about the Speaker, it doesn’t talk about the deputy Speaker and now the rules that were made and had actually been used up-to-date talked about the fact that the deputy Speakers should not vote.



“That clearly is a problem and we have somebody who is benevolent going to court to seek interpretation… We are not going to struggle to interpret it because the Supreme Court says it is expunged, because it is in conflict with the Constitution and to that extent is null and void.



“So that has been struck out. So, that portion is not part of our Standing Orders now and something that is void ab initio, it means we should treat it as if it never existed, so implementing it is very easy,” he stressed.



“That very clause in the Standing Orders, we are not going to look at it because it doesn’t exist….that is the whole thing,” the chairman of Parliament’s Constitutional and Legal Affairs Committee stated.



A number of MPs on the Minority side have vowed to put up resistance in the event that any Deputy Speaker tries to vote. Sam George (MP, Ningo-Prampram) for example says the NDC will await who and how the Court’s ruling will be enforced.



A. B. A. Fuseini (MP, Sagnarigu) said in an interview that the Minority will act accordingly if a Deputy Speaker attempts to vote. Rockson-Nelson Dafeamekpor (MP, South Dayi) who was on the show with Anyimadu-Antwi said the Minority will cross the bridge when they get there.