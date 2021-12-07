No agreement on E-levy as govt amends 2022 budget

General News of Tuesday, 7 December 2021

Government is yet to reach an agreement with the Minority caucus in Parliament as far as the controversial e-levy is concerned.



The Minority has been insisting that the government scrap the levy. Minority leader, Haruna Iddrisu says they will accept a reduction from 1.75 to 1%.



In a statement released by the Finance Minister indicating some modifications made to the 2022 budget Ken Ofori Atta indicated that: "On the matter of the E-levy, having regard to its serious fiscal implications, we will continue our consultations with the Minority Caucus in Parliament and other relevant stakeholders, with a view to achieving consensus and reverting to the House in the shortest possible time".



Even though the budget has already been approved by the Majority Caucus, the Finance Minister claims the revisions made are in fulfilment of a promise made “to respond to the concerns of the Minority after further consultations with stakeholders, which I have now done”.



