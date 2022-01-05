'No Vaccination, No entry': Vaccination centres get busy

Health News of Wednesday, 5 January 2022

Source: GNA

COVID-19 vaccination centres across the national capital are getting busy with people ‘stepping up’ for the jabs in line with the mandatory vaccination policy.



The “No Vaccination, No Entry” policy entreats all government and public institutions to ensure that staff and visitors show proof of vaccination before allowed access to their premises and offices.



It also called on staff and students of Senior High Schools and tertiary institutions to get vaccinated before they returned to school.



Security personnel and commercial drivers are also to get vaccinated.

A visit by the Ghana News Agency (GNA) to some vaccination centres showed that the number of doses administered in a day have more than doubled since the beginning of January.



Checks by the GNA indicate that the level of vaccine acceptance at the vaccination centres increased during the month of vaccination in December.



At the Adabraka Polyclinic, Madam Juliana Agumatey, a Registered Nurse in Charge of the Adabraka vaccination centre, told the GNA that the centre had been under pressure to administer jabs to people since the middle of December.



“Our centre has been very busy, we are able to administer about 1,000 doses of vaccines in a day, which was not the case before,” she said.



Ms. Agumatey said some persons who were fully vaccinated walked into the centre requesting for boosters, especially when the country was witnessing increased infections during the yuletide.



Madam Hannah Donkor, A Disease Control Officer at the Kaneshie Polyclinic, said the centre had experienced a very high patronage of vaccine since the beginning of the week.



She said the centre was presently administering AstraZeneca, Moderna and Pfizer and administering more than 600 doses in a day.



As of January 3, 2022, a total of 8,872,253 vaccine doses had been administered, data from the GHS COVID-19 update page, has shown.



At least 6,598,879 persons representing 33 per cent of the population have received a first dose while 2,833,673 persons representing 14.2 per cent have been fully vaccinated.



Similarly, data available from the Extended Programme on Immunisation indicate that a total of 2,199,021 COVID-19 vaccines had been administered in the month of vaccination from December 1 to 23.



They are 981,630 doses of AstraZeneca, 310,129 doses of Moderna, 727,277 doses of Pfizer and 179,985 doses of Johnson and Johnson.