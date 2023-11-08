No VRA official has given me even a grain of rice – Okudzeto fights claims MPs have been given relief items

General News of Wednesday, 8 November 2023

The Member of Parliament (MP) for North Tongu, Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa, has vehemently refuted the claim that officials from the Volta River Authority (VRA) have given relief items to Members of Parliament who are from flood areas as a result of the spillage of excess water from the Akosombo Dam.



According to the MP, he has never even received a grain of rice or a bottle of oil from the VRA, meant for his constituents, as claimed.



The lawmaker said this in reaction to an address by the Minister of Energy, Dr. Matthew Opoku Prempeh, concerning updates on the flood, to parliament, on Wednesday, November 8, 2023.



He further stated that such misleading statements are dangerous as they could make their constituents lose confidence in them.



“Another falsehood is that VRA is sharing relief items and that Members of Parliament have received their share. When? Which Member of Parliament has received shares of relief items? And such a dangerous statement for our constituents to now come after us. As I speak as the Member of Parliament for North Tongu; the most affected constituency, no VRA official has given me relief items; not a grain of rice, not a bottle of oil,” he said.



After the flooding in the Volta Region and other parts of the southern parts of the country caused by the Akosombo Dam spillage by the VRA, a lot Ghanaians have donated items to the affected communities.



